Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 187,310 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 1,141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Danaos worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

DAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

