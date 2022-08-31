Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 151,872 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Service Co. International worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,263 shares of company stock worth $8,580,136. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

