Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

