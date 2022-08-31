Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

