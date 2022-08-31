70,000 Shares in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Traeger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Traeger

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of COOK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,918. The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $27.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COOK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Traeger Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.