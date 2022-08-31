634,038 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,152,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.85% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

SNBR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

