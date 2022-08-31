52,696 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Netflix by 104.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.50. 202,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.79. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

