4,287 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,433,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,920,000 after purchasing an additional 429,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

