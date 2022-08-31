3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,103 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

3M stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

