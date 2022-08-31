3,700 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.25. 62,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,659. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

