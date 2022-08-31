360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 75,936 Shares

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt acquired 75,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Tony Pitt bought 84,064 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.