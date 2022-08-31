360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 75,936 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt acquired 75,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Tony Pitt bought 84,064 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).
360 Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
360 Capital Group Increases Dividend
360 Capital Group Company Profile
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.
