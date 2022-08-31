2,205 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.08.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

