21,866 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,667,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.0 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

