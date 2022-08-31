20,791 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 141,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

