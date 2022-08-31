19,300 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tenneco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenneco Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

