1,634,804 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634,804 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,763,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $757,540 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

