14,106 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

