12,742 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at 213,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,133 shares of company stock worth $105,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 4.83 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 4.57 and a one year high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.09.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.