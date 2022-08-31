11,700 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Articles

