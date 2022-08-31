11,600 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.57. 69,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

