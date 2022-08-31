0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $7.48 million and $38,050.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00071681 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

