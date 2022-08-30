Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,618. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $348.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

