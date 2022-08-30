Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZIONP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

