Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 14,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,816,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $826.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.09.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
