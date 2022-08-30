Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 14,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,816,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Down 9.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $826.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.