Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches Market Cap of $797,953.07

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $797,953.07 and $6,263.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

