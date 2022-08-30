Zelwin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $73,140.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars.

