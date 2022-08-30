YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Cap of $958,827.06

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $958,827.06 and $2,501.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

