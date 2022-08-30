Yield Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $110,483.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $167,245.11 and approximately $110,483.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

