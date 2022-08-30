YF Link Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $10.23 or 0.00050652 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $557,798.19 and $55.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

