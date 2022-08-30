Ycash Price Tops $0.0758 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Ycash has a total market cap of $972,055.67 and $207.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00314466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00114683 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,818,588 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

