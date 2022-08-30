XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,934.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($23.37) and last traded at GBX 1,956 ($23.63), with a volume of 38342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($24.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 4,020 ($48.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The company has a market capitalization of £386.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,745.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,192.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

