XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,934.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($23.37) and last traded at GBX 1,956 ($23.63), with a volume of 38342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($24.05).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 4,020 ($48.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
XP Power Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The company has a market capitalization of £386.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,745.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,192.01.
XP Power Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Recommended Stories
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.