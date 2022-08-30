Xion Finance (XGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,306.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $67,477.76 and approximately $12,306.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00832062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.