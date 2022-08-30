W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 9.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 71,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,269,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a market cap of $900.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 3,009,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Stories

