WorkQuest Token Reaches Market Cap of $162,914.36 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $162,914.36 and $252,247.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,518,475 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

