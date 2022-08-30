Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 298,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.