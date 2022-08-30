Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,768.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $59,027.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,768.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $367,390 over the last three months. 54.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $43.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

