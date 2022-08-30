Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus Acquires 40,007 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Nelson Obus bought 40,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,011.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,448,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,211.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Nelson Obus bought 9,543 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,745.95.

Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance

WLMS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,934. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

(Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

