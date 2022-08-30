Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.20

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 119.78 ($1.45), with a volume of 607464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($3.99).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174. The stock has a market cap of £310.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wickes Group

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood bought 58,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Articles

