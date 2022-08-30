Whole Earth Coin Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $31,613.52 and $42,968.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Whole Earth Coin
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Trading
