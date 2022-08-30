WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.50 or 0.07727740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00165045 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

