Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $587,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.