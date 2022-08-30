Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 279,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $25,117,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 12,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

