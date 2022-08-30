Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. 26,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

