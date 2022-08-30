Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,892.04. 9,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,894.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,093.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

