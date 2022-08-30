Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.