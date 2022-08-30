Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,345.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,581,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,070.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 220,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 201,328 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 179,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 138,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,102,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

