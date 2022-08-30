Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.72. 13,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,664. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

