Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.72. 13,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,664. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

