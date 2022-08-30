Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $60.00.

8/9/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $60.00.

8/9/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00.

8/8/2022 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.0 %

APPS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,342. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

