Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2022 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $60.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $60.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.0 %
APPS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,342. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.