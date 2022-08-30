Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $9.86

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.67. Weber shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 52,426 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weber by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.