Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.0692 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $600,416.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

